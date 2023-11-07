J&K Cop Attack: As Militancy Dips, Intelligence-Driven Violence Is on the Rise

The back-to-back targeted attacks on two cops and one migrant labourer in Kashmir indicate that militants are able to harness and act on information supplied by the sympathisers and motivators within the public to carry out "intelligence-based attacks.”

While this may not constitute a serious security setback, it is nonetheless a worrying sign.

Although officials are characterising the attacks as flash-in-the-pan incidents, sources in the security establishment who spoke to The Quint off the record said that the actions involving getting closer to the victims in broad daylight and then hitting them with the pistol shots suggest that the perpetrators are old-timers who may have bid away their time all the while and are now resurfacing and stepping up attacks ahead of the winter season.