Sonam Wangchuk’s Detention Raises Serious Questions on Habeas Corpus

Activist and environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk was detained on 26 September 2025 under the National Security Act (NSA), 1980, following incidents of mob violence in which more than 30 CRPF personnel were injured, and public property was damaged, leading to unrest in the Union Territory of Leh and Ladakh.

The Ministry of Home Affairs attributed the unrest to Sonam Wangchuk, alleging that his speeches were provocative and contributed to the disturbances.

His detention under the National Security Act (NSA) brings into sharp focus three fundamental issues that go to the heart of constitutional governance in India: the scope and limits of preventive detention, the boundaries of executive discretion under the NSA, and the responsibility of constitutional courts to act with urgency when personal liberty is at stake.

At one level, the matter concerns the validity of a single detention order. At a deeper level, it raises troubling questions about the increasing normalisation of extraordinary statutory powers in situations involving political dissent, and whether the writ of habeas corpus continues to retain the immediacy that the Constitution envisions.