'Amar Singh Chamkila' & Violent Public Censorship: What Is 'Appropriate' Art?

If there’s something called freedom of expression, do we need select few to be ‘upholders of morality’ or do we let people self-censor? Chamkila says, “Why am I being targeted when other singers sing such songs, too?” There’s no definitive answer, and the film doesn’t take sides either. Ultimately, people must have the choice to decide what they want to read or watch.

That’s how Chamkila led his life, too. There was a period when he took the criticism to stride, got scared and started writing devotional songs (which, too, became huge hits) but the masses wanted the songs that made him a star. They made him a star, so don’t they get to decide what form of entertainment makes them forget their troubles?