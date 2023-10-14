The Need for Transcendental Justice in a World Marred by Conflict and Conquest

There is a solar flare of deep inter-state conflict, conquest, and siege erupting all over the globe.

Russia and Ukraine have been embroiled in a long-drawn, painful war for over a year and a half. After a 10-month blockade, Azerbaijan launched an attack on 19 September, claiming the enclave in a day and causing nearly the entire ethnic Armenian population to flee.

Give war a chance, as the saying goes.

And, just a few days ago, the Palestinian militant group, Hamas, launched an unprecedented attack on Israel, with its fighters entering communities near the Gaza Strip, killing hundreds of residents and taking dozens of hostages.