'Losing Hope That My Son is Alive': Mother of Nepalese Student Missing in Israel

For Bipin Joshi's family in Bhasi – situated in far-western Nepal's Kanchanpur district – time seems to have come to a standstill. After all, it has been almost a week since they last heard from him.

Bipin has been missing since Hamas militants attacked Israel last week on Saturday, 7 October.

"With each passing day, our hope that our son is alive is diminishing. It's only causing more agony," his mother Padma Joshi tells The Quint.