Ismail Haniyeh Killing: 6 Reasons Why Iran is Unlikely to Escalate the Conflict

While Iran did strike Israel directly in April, it made a point of demonstrating that, despite its capability, it was not interested in escalating the conflict. And now, to do so for the sake of Palestinians with a powerful regional adversary, may further complicate matters inside Iran.

Secondly, any escalation between Iran and Israel will cause the focus to shift from Gaza and Israel's war with Hamas. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has said that Haniyeh's assassination is an attempt to scuttle ceasefire negotiations.

Thirdly, Israel has received an assurance of unequivocal support from the US in case of confrontation with Iran. In April, Israel received an estimated $26 billion aid package from the US, more than half of which was military aid. Bu the G7 will also back Iran in such a scenario and may impose sanctions on it as it had threatened during its earlier offensive on the Jewish state.