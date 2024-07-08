Masoud Pezeshkian's Victory Commences a New Era for the Reformists of Iran

The reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian has defeated Saeed Jalili, a close associate of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, to become the ninth president of Iran. The victory in the presidential election marks a significant comeback for the reformists, who had been out of the presidency since 2005 and have been largely marginalised in the political system.

Pezeshkian managed to garner 53.6 percent of the votes in the second round, the run-off, with Jalili finishing at 44.3 percent. The snap elections were triggered by the sudden death of former President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash amid socio-political unrest, a faltering economy, and a volatile regional situation with the war in Gaza accompanied by simmering tensions between Israel and Iran’s ally Hezbollah.