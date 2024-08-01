Will Ismail Haniyeh's Assassination Trigger a War Involving Hezbollah and Iran?

Haniyeh was born in 1962 at the Shati camp in Gaza, near the place where he lost members of his family in April. His parents moved there in 1948 after being displaced from their home in what is now the Israeli city of Ashkelon.

He has been active as a member of Hamas since its founding in 1988 and his career within the organisation was encouraged by the founder of the outfit, Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, who was assassinated in 2004 by the Israelis. Haniyeh himself survived an assassination attempt a year earlier.

He has done time in Israeli prisons in the 1980s and the 1990s, and moved to Qatar in 2019 to head Hamas' political office there. His successor is Yahya Shinwar, arguably the most important current Israeli target in Gaza and the person who planned the 7 October strike on Israel.

Haniyeh used to be the prime minister of Palestine, appointed in 2006, but was dismissed a year later over a schism with the rival Palestinian Authority. He was elected as the head of the Hamas Politburo in 2017 and declared a designated terrorist by the US in 2018.