Why India Must Read the Mecca Pact Beyond the 'Islamic NATO' Tag

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Is it a misnomer? Since the Saudi Arabia-Pakistan-Turkiye defence pact has been signed, there has been a tendency among scholars and analysts alike to call it an “Islamic NATO”. Surely, this is a tempting terminology to encapsulate a development like this: three Muslim-majority countries, the principle of an attack on one to be treated as an attack on all and a signing ceremony in Mecca. However, the analogy is misleading.
The Mecca Joint Defence Agreement is not akin to NATO. It may be pointing towards something else altogether. It is about a security order in which states cooperate without necessarily forming a bloc. They are pooling capability without giving up on their autonomy and deepening military ties without plumping for a single camp.
The timing of the pact also matters a lot. The agreements come after months of regional war triggered by Iran-US confrontation in February 2026 that shut the Strait of Hormuz, alongside renewing Houthi threats against Saudi Arabia and the efforts made by Pakistan to mediate a US-Iran ceasefire. Having very different strategic priorities, the three countries have decided that this is the time to formalise a commitment that had largely existed through bilateral ties.
Yet, the agreement seems relatively thin. It is a political commitment, not the elaborate machinery that constitutes NATO. There is no standing integrated command, no force-generation system, and no long-standing stricture on military interoperability. That still needs to be built if the situation arises. That is precisely why calling it an “Islamic NATO” gets the story backwards.
Instead of pooling their identical strengths, the three countries are exchanging their different strengths. Take Saudi Arabia, for instance. It doesn't need another standing army. What it needs is strategic depth and reassurance that its infrastructure- and investment-driven economy would not be damaged amid a conflict that can spill across borders with little warning. Pakistan has spent decades building military and technical relations with Saudi Arabia and, in return, has an interest in its capital, investment, and energy security.
Saudi Arabia offers money, geography and energy supplies. Pakistan brings military depth and experience, and Turkiye brings defence technology and industrial capacity. Therefore, it's not a shared ideological project but a capability bargain.
This argument becomes even more relevant when one looks into the primary threats faced by the three. Saudi Arabia’s calculations focus on Iran, Yemen and maritime checkpoints. Turkiye’s threats stretch from Syria and the Caucasus into Africa and Central Asia. Pakistan remain preoccupied with India, Afghanistan, Iran and of course, its own internal perils. So, there's an overlap of interest, but it doesn’t merge. And perhaps, they do not need to.
It is more like a minilateral arrangement with a small group of states cooperating at the points where their interests and capabilities converge. They are not building an institution that requires agreement on everything. Looking at Turkey makes the logic more nuanced.
This is not a contradiction but a hedging strategy. Riyadh and Islamabad are also doing the same thing in their own ways. They are deepening their ties without abandoning Washington or Beijing. It is not the question of whose side you were on. It is a more practical question: what can you get from each side? This makes it very different from the rigid blocs of the Cold War.
Another important layer is added by Mecca’s symbolism. The venue, the Friday signing, and the language of Islamic solidarity lend the pact a political resonance that an ordinary document signing would never have achieved. But symbolism, too, has its own limits, as it cannot translate into military capabilities. The location of a document signing will not determine whether states share intelligence, weapons, or forces. The underlying bargain is also important. So, for now, Mecca has provided its symbolism. The substance is yet to be seen.
For Pakistan, the agreement is bringing Saudi capital, deeper Turkish defence ties and renewed relevance beyond South Asia. These are real gains, but Islamabad already needs to balance among Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, China, the US, and Iran. However, its geography complicates its position, as it shares a long border with Tehran. This is where the classic problem of alliance politics is manifested. States enter security arrangements partly out of fear of abandonment, but the same commitments can also create the risk of entrapment, i.e., the possibility of being pulled into a conflict that was never really their own.
“An Attack on one is an attack on all” sounds reassuring now, but the real meaning will emerge when one member faces a crisis that others may not consider their own. This ambiguity may seem to suit Islamabad for now, which can enjoy the political and strategic benefits without defining the obligation. But the deeper the relationship becomes, the harder it will be to maintain a strategic distance when interests diverge.
Some in India will try to read it through the familiar India-Pakistan-Turkiye triangle. While it's convenient, it's also too narrow. Saudi Arabia continues to have strong economic, energy, and strategic ties with India, and the former’s security concerns remain much closer to home. This doesn’t mean Riyad has chosen Islaambd over Delhi.
The more consequential element may be Turkiye as the agreement gives Ankara another channel to extend its defence-industrial outreach to South Asia. Pakistan could become a more reliable customer for Turkish military technology, extending Turkey’s strategic outreach further east. This is what India should be careful of. It is not simply the photos of three leaders signing the agreement, nor even the “Islamic NATO label” label, but rather what lies beneath the declaration that needs to be examined.
India's response should be in the language of resilience, not reaction. It should deepen its ties with Riyadh without forcing Saudi Arabia to choose between India and Pakistan. India needs to engage the Gulf more on maritime and energy security, monitor the expansion of Turkey's defence industry, and reify its position in the Indian Ocean. It is important to accept that a rival’s ally is not automatically your adversary. The coexistence of these relationships makes the region more complicated.
Increasingly, states want what alliances offer without the constraints those alliances impose. They want partners without having to become allies in every conflict. The Mecca pact fits this pattern. They are not united by a single ideology, nor responding to a single enemy.
They are on the same page by the calculation that each has something the others need. That makes this flexible and, more so, unpredictable too. That is why the “Islamic NATO” is a wrong question itself. The real question is what kind of security architecture emerges when states no longer choose between camps. NATO belonged to an age of blocs; Mecca may belong to an age of networks.
(Pulkit Buttan is a PhD Scholar at TISS Mumbai. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author's. The Quint does not endorse or is responsible for the same.)