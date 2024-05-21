The Supreme Leader Runs Iran, Ebrahim Raisi’s Death Won’t Impact Policy Fronts

The death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is a double blow to the governing elite.

The 63-year-old hard-liner was deeply loyal to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and there was talk that he was being groomed to succeed the 85-year-old Supreme Leader. Now, the mullah elite will be forced to grapple with two successions.

Systemically, there is no problem as First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber is now the interim President, till Iran holds presidential elections, within the next 50 days.

But hale and hearty, Raisi had planned to contest for a second term next June. So, as of now, he would not have groomed any successor.