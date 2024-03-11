'Patriarchy Still Rules': Interview With Kiran Rao on Laapataa Ladies

Kiran Rao is the ideal symbol of a post-modern woman.

She married Aamir Khan, a man from a different faith, married already to a Hindu woman with two grown-up kids. She fell in love with him during the shooting of Lagaan where she was one of the assistant directors. But the couple divorced after 15 years.

Kiran also opted for surrogate motherhood after a few miscarriages with Aamir’s cooperation. But though they are now divorced, they stay in the same building and are together in the bringing up of their son, Azad. She is also friendly with Aamir’s former wife Rina.