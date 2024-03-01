Aamir Khan Gives Heartfelt Speech at 'Laapataa Ladies' Premiere

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Aamir Khan Gives Heartfelt Speech at 'Laapataa Ladies' Premiere

Laapataa Ladies will be released on March 1.

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Actor Aamir Khan has been promoting Kiran Rao's directorial Laapataa Ladies. The actor, during the premiere of the film, gave a heartfelt speech on the film at hand and the hard work that went into making the film.

Aamir got candid with the audience. He thanked everyone who was part of the project even though he was not involved in the making. He called the film "fantastic." He also said, "I am really proud of what Kiran has done with the entire team."

"The film is very good, I hope it does well. But you never know," he added.

He also added more about his apprehensions regarding whether it would be a flop or a hit.

The film is a social comedy that stars Sparsh Srivastav, Chhaya Kadam, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Ravi Kishan in the lead roles.

Laapataa Ladies is co-produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Jio Studios. Sneha Desai has written the screenplay for the original story penned by Biplab Goswami.

