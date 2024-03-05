Laapataa Ladies Box Office Day 4: Kiran Rao Directorial Collects Rs 4.12 Crore

A still from Laapataa Ladies.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
Kiran Rao's latest film Laapataa Ladies has received a lot of appreciation from both the critics and the audience. The film released in theatres on 1 March. After a strong performance during the weekend at the box office, Laapataa Ladies saw a slight dip on its first Monday.
According to a Sacnilk report, the movie collected Rs 0.38 crore on the fourth day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday (4 March) to write, "Keeping in mind the compact release, #LaapataaLadies packs a healthy total in its opening weekend… Biz is driven by the national chains [#PVRInox specifically]… Fri 1.02 cr, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 1.70 cr. Total: ₹ 4.12 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice Riding on tremendous word of mouth, #LaapataaLadies needs to back it up with numbers on weekdays… The make-or-break Monday will give an idea of its stamina at the ticket windows."
Laapataa Ladies stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan in lead roles.
