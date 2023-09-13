Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cinema Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Twitter & Critics Review 'Laapataa Ladies': Kiran Rao's Film Is 'Delightful'

Twitter & Critics Review 'Laapataa Ladies': Kiran Rao's Film Is 'Delightful'

Kiran Rao's film Laapataa Ladies premiered at TIFF.
Kiran Rao's Film Is 'Delightful', As Per Reviews.

(Photo Courtesy:Twitter)

Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions' Laapataa Ladies was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on 8 September and earned rave reviews from the audience and critics alike.

The early reviews of the film suggest that Rao's comedy-drama is a whimsical and delightful treat with its foundations laid firmly on a feminist ethos. Here are some of the reviews:

Women getting lost in the boondocks of North India is the stuff of the darkest of nightmares. Laapataa Ladies subverts the premise and, instead, turns it into a positive, hopeful story of women being able to find themselves and their true potential.
Namrata Joshi, Cinema Express
Built upon the learned religious- and social-based callousness of a partnership that should have its foundation poured with love alone, Lost Ladies uses its period-specific setting to reveal how those supposed imperatives can also be unlearned.
Jared Mobarak, The Film Stage
Twitter also weighted in on it's love for the film. A user went on to add that the film got a standing ovation at the festival. She notes, "Absolutely loved #LostLadies/ LaapataaLadies at @TFF_NET today. A well-deserved standing ovation for the charming film that deftly touches on some important issues."

Here are some other reviews:

The film is directed by Kiran Rao and written by Sneha Desai. It will release in theatres on 5 January 2024.

