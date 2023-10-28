How the Modi Government Underperformed in Developing India's Rural Economy

As India gears up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a special series of macro-data analysis by the Centre for New Economics Studies' InfoSphere team aims to study the performance and state of the Indian economy as part of its operational dynamics across different contributing areas and sectors.

The first edition looks at the performance of the rural economy.

As a broadly agrarian economy, the rural landscape in India is known for the critical role played by community-based cooperative setups, including self-help groups (SHGs) run by women across different districts and villages to shape its growth.