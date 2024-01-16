India’s Deeply Unequal Nutritional Landscape Needs Greater Fiscal Assistance

Unawareness about such initiatives renders government interventions ineffective, thereby underscoring the importance of raising awareness to ensure access, which would effectively convey the goal, objectives, and vision of service policies to both consumers and stakeholders.

The pandemic and subsequent lockdown have also had a significant impact on the implementation of nutrition schemes in India. In 2019, nutrition supplementation under the ICDS scheme benefitted 8.74 crore mothers and children. By 2021, it had fallen by more than 14 per cent, owing to the pandemic. This was despite an increase in the allocation of funds for the ICDS.

The declining rates are attributable to several factors, including the closure of Anganwadi centres- which are the frontline service delivery points of the ICDS scheme, the decline in attendance of beneficiaries, and the lack of transportation for Anganwadi workers. The quality of services provided under the ICDS scheme has also declined.