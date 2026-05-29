How the New CDS Could Shape the Race for India’s Next Army Chief

The appointment of Lt Gen Raja Subramani as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) is most welcome. He is not only highly decorated, but also among the most well-respected officers in the contemporary Indian Army.

What is interesting though is that Subramani will take over as CDS on 30 May, a month before Gen Upendra Dwivedi, the current Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), is set to retire. This is odd.

For, since Subramani became Vice Chief of the Army Staff right after Dwivedi took over as COAS on 30 June 2024, he served directly under Dwivedi for the last year of his tenure in the Army.

Not just that, he is also junior to both Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and Navy chief Dinesh Tripathi. The latter is to retire the day after Subramani takes charge as CDS, but AP Singh only retires in October 2027.