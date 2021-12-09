'A Leader, a Friend': Officials From Across the World Mourn Bipin Rawat's Demise

The sudden and tragic passing of 11 senior defence officials, as well as India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika, stunned leaders across the world, as messages of condolences poured in following the accident on Wednesday, 8 December.

Mourning the demise of General Rawat, United States' (US') Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote, "We'll remember Gen. Rawat as an exceptional leader who served his country and contributed to the US-India defense relationship."