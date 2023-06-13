India’s Border Security Force Lead: Much Awaited Leadership for a Headless Force

After leaving the Border Security Force (BSF) – the largest border protection force in the world, with a manpower of almost 2.75 lakhs, and an area of responsibility of over 6500 km – headless for five months and 11 days, the government has finally found an officer to lead this force. Shri Nitin Agarwal, an IPS officer of the 1989 batch belonging to Kerala cadre has been appointed Director General (DG) of the BSF on 11 June 2023.

The DG Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which is another very large force with a strength of almost 3.5 Lakhs, was holding additional charge of BSF since the previous incumbent demitted office on superannuation on 31 December 2022.

For a change, Agarwal brings with him the experience of having served in two other border guarding forces namely, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) at the level of Inspector General. Even though the operational environment of both these forces differs widely from that of the BSF, this experience may lead to additional value.