India’s Learning Landscape: How School-Goers Fared in Education Post-Pandemic

Across class grades nationwide, the children's fundamental arithmetic proficiency decreased from levels seen in 2018. Compared to basic reading, the observed decrease appeared to be less abrupt. The percentage of class III students across India who can at least perform subtraction decreased from 28.2% in 2018 to 25.9% in 2022.

In India, the percentage of class V students who can divide has also decreased from 27.9% in 2018 to 25.6% in 2022. Class VIII students demonstrate complete fundamental arithmetic. The percentage of students that can divide has slightly risen from 44.1% in 2018 to 44.7% in 2022. This improvement could be seen due to more girls and students enrolled in public schools, as outcomes for boys and students in private schools have declined since 2018.

The western states marginally increased their arithmetic ability in class III by 0.1 percentage points. While a fall in class III arithmetic ability has been observed in all regions, the central states have the lowest average.

While the northeastern states appear to have the lowest arithmetic ability in class V on an average, the eastern states, performed well in this metric, increasing their arithmetic ability in class V by 4.8 percentage points on an average.

The southern states, unfortunately, witnessed the largest fall in this metric. The eastern, central, and southern states have improved their arithmetic ability in class VII, with the central states witnessing the highest growth. Even though western states had the largest decrease, northern states performed the worst in this regard.

An interesting fact observed in the findings of the ASER report is that: 1) girls tend to perform better in reading skills in classes V and VIII, than boys. Meanwhile, boys are better at arithmetic at the Grade V and Grade VIII levels than girls. Reasons to ascertain may require closer ethnographic research, but this is something we have observed in our fieldwork in rural Assam (during a project undertaken in collaboration with "the ant") and in the Narela-Bawana area (during a project undertaken in collaboration with Navjyoti foundation).