More Kids Go to Govt Over Pvt School, Says Report; Pandemic, Low Wage May Be Why

According to the 17th nationwide Annual Status of Education (ASER) report released by NGO Pratham on 18 January, enrollment of children in government schools peaked between 2018 and 2022 in rural areas. The overall school enrollment for children in the age group 6 to 14 years, touched a record high of 98.4 percent -- meaning that 98.4 percent children in this age group are enrolled in some form of formal education.

In almost all states, there has been a significant jump in the number of children enrolled in government schools from private schools, after the pandemic-induced shutdown of schools, the report stated. It added that the proportion of children aged 6 to 14 years enrolled in government schools saw a significant jump -- from 65.6% in 2018 to 72.9% in 2022.

The survey, conducted by Pratham, an NGO that works to address gaps in India's education system, covered almost seven lakh children across 616 districts in the country. The last survey was conducted in 2018. This is the first post-pandemic report.

While the increase in enrollment is good news, why have students made the shift from private to government schools in the last four years? The Quint takes a look at the data and speaks to experts in the field to answer some of these questions.