India’s Dollar Economy (Part 3)—Rs 50 Lakh Cr 'Flee' with Dollar-Millionaires!

The total registered renunciations are nearly 1.6 million over the last decade. But it would be erroneous to use this as a proxy for emigration since the final cut of the umbilical cord with “home” usually comes after several years of living away.

Another estimate, much fuzzier, shows a net decadal increase of 2.5 million in the stock of Indian-born people living abroad from 2015. Since many may have also returned or died in this decade, demographers estimate that over 5 million people may have emigrated, at an average rate of about 500,000 every year over the decade. But to estimate the wealth they could have taken with them is a mighty challenge.

About 2 million were students. Another 2 million were skilled professionals and their families. Half a million small business owners may also have migrated. Most of them are likely to have left behind their family house and relatives, i.e. wealth that did not migrate with them. Clearly, none of these people are thought to have taken sacksful of dollars with them.