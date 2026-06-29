India's Cautious Approach to BITs Isn't the Only Reason FDI is Falling

Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT)—formally called Bilateral Investment Promotion Agreement (BIPA) in the Indian foreign investment lexicon—is in the news again.

In 2015, adopting a new 'template' for future investment treaties, India had scrapped its BIPA regime, along with some 70-odd treaties. Shaktikanta Das, then Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and currently the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, had overseen the exercise of scrapping BIPA and adopting a new template.

I joined the DEA in July 2017. The BIPA situation was a complete mess then.