Trump Orders Block on Ships Entering or Leaving the Strait of Hormuz

The United States military will begin enforcing a naval blockade on all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports starting 13 April, following the collapse of peace talks between the US and Iran in Islamabad.

The blockade, set to commence at 10 am Eastern Time (19:30 IST), will apply to vessels of all nations, but ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports will not be impeded.

Oil prices surged in response, with Brent crude rising above $100 per barrel.