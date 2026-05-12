Why the Indian Stock Market May Be Entering a Long Phase of Low Returns

From their peak in September 2024 (26,277 on 27 September), the Nifty 50 has been hovering about 5-10 percent down for the last nearly two years (barring an aberrational recovery in December 2025). Fragility is writ large on all stocks, with every unfavourable domestic or external news sending the Nifty 50 into a tailspin.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are selling non-stop (net sales Rs 1.7 trillion in 2025, Rs 1.9 trillion in first four months of 2026). Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and mutual funds, whose counter-purchases have saved stock markets from collapse, are losing steam. Retail investors are confused about the future and have begun holding off inflows in systematic investment plans (SIPs).

International stock markets have been quite upbeat, making the Indian stock market the worst-performing in 2025 and big laggards in 2026.