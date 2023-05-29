Is the Disinvestment Strategy on the Right Track as Per the Present Scenario?

The discussion on disinvestment of the central public sector undertakings (CPSEs) has almost disappeared these days. Nowadays, it has been overtaken by the tax-buoyancy. Tax buoyancy has become the new focal point of discussion and the headlines of mainstream media. However, the Government is planning to revisit its bank privatisation strategy and to speed up the privatization of public sector banks.

According to the Economic Times, the government may set up a panel to formulate a fresh list of PSBs that can be privatised. On the other hand, the government's performance on the disinvestment front has not been satisfactory as disinvestment proceeds continue to languish. The government did not achieve the target even in the last financial year and this is the fourth consecutive financial year when the target could not be achieved.