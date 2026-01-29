Economic Survey 2025-26 Highlights: Fiscal Discipline & AI's Role in Job Market

The Economic Survey 2025-26, tabled in Parliament, projects India's GDP growth between 6.8% and 7.2% for the fiscal year 2026-27. The survey highlights India's fiscal discipline, with a fiscal deficit target of 4.4% for FY26. It emphasizes the importance of public investment and consolidation in achieving this target. The survey also notes the significant increase in capital spending, which rose from 12.5% to 22.6% of total central government expenditure between FY20 and FY25.