Will Putin Now Help India Counter Trump's Bullying? All Isn't As Meets the Eye

That does not mean that India will deliberately downgrade the Russian relationship but in overall terms its involvement with the US is greater, and this reality cannot be wished away.

India has great difficulties with China. Apart from the border dispute, China is aggressively intruding in India’s immediate neighbourhood. That is making it more difficult to manage South Asia, where it is the dominant power.

Till now, it had to deal with the Sino-Pak nexus. But now China’s increased footprint is further complicating South Asia. India has to keep a wary eye on how the other three powers are relating with China, whose great rise has led to the formation of what Trump called a G2, meaning that the US and China are currently the two real great world powers. Russia has excellent ties with China, and Putin has said he would like the India-Russia relationship to be like the Russia-China one. This is not possible for Russia is dependent on China in many ways, especially because of Western sanctions. That is not the case of Russia with India.