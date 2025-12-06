Why India and Russia Must Move Fast to Prevent Fresh Turmoil in Afghanistan

India's heightened tensions with Pakistan, in grip of a military autocracy, and with chaos on its Easter borders where the ISI and its protege Jamaat-i-Islami Bangladesh is digging in its heels as well as with a range of extra-regional powers entering the Bay of Bengal region, engaging with the Taliban will give India strategic depth in a tense and strategically important region.

Attempts to destabilise the Taliban government just when it is stabilising, enlarging its diplomatic outreach and taking nascent steps for nation building should be alarming for India as well as for the region. A just released damning report by the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) states that Washington’s two decades-long effort to build stability and democracy in Afghanistan failed despite an investment of more than $148 billion.

The Taliban came back to power. There is no reason to believe that regime change in Afghanistan now would be a cakewalk. Even if disparate opposition groups can be galvanised by Pakistan as rumours have it. Even if US President Donald Trump makes good his threat that "bad things would happen to the Taliban" if they did not hand over the Bagram airbase to the Americans, the Taliban are sure not to go quietly into the night. They are in a far stronger position now than they were in 2000, and another period of bloodshed would ensue and India's influence in the region would diminish.