For India-Oman Relations, Three Major Moments Stand Out From the Sultan's Visit

Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman just concluded a highly successful visit to India from 15-17 December 2023. Accompanied by a high-level delegation of senior ministers and officials, this was the Sultan’s first visit to India and the first by any Omani Sultan in 26 years.

He held both one-on-one and delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Modi after being accorded a ceremonial welcome at the presidential palace.

Three major moments stand out from his visit.