How Is India's Access to Oman's Duqm Port Linked to China's Maritime Schemes?

Sultan Qaboos, who reigned as the Sultan of Oman for 50 years, ensured warm relations with every Indian government that came to power during his tenure.

In fact, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Oman in 2018, he met the Sultan Qaboos and even had a special dinner with him at the Royal Palace, The Indian Express reported.

The Modi government had announced one day of national mourning on 13 January 2020 to honour the sultan after he had died three days before on 10 January.

In March 2021, the Gandhi Peace Prize for the year 2019 was awarded to the sultan for being the "architect of the special ties between India and Oman," as quoted by Press Information Bureau (PIB).

Modi remembered him as "a true friend of India and provided strong leadership for developing a strategic partnership between India and Oman," the PIB statement added.