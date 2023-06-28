SOS From Oman: ‘Get Me Out of Here,’ Says Indian Woman Stranded at Shelter Home

The Lucknow woman told The Quint that she signed the bond hoping to escape the "office" and the local agents. Fortunately, for the three months she worked as a domestic help in Oman, her employer treated her well but her health deteriorated and her employer asked her to go back to the "office."

"When the arbaab or a prospective employer comes to the office to employ one of the women as a domestic help in his house, he pays 1,500 Omani Riyal to the local agent. If my arbaab sent me back the office, I would have to pay the same amount as fine. But I didn't have any money. So I ran away to the (Indian) Embassy," the woman explained.

The woman has been at the shelter home for over two months now. She said that there are other Indian women there too but no one is allowed to step outside. She described that at the shelter home, they all live in one place, clean their rooms and bathrooms, make their own meals – two meals, plus tea and snacks twice a day. But the woman is anxious about her children and desperate to return home.

“On many occasions, I have come to the brink of ending my life. But somehow the thought of my children has stopped me,” she told The Quint via a voice note.

She had gone to Oman from Lucknow via Mumbai in December last year. A single mother, she is the sole earning member of her family.