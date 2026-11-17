International gold prices have had a roller-coaster ride over the past year.

At the end of September 2025, the gold prices were about $3,900 per ounce (equals 28.35 grams)

In February 2026, it peaked to $5,278 per ounce

It has since been falling in a volatile manner—dipping to $4,052 in July; rising to $4,607 in August; and falling to $3,892 on 9 November 2026

The Indian government and regulatory agencies grew increasingly concerned as India's fascination with gold adversely affected the external merchandise deficit, forex reserves, and government finances. Retail investors also began taking risky bets. Consequently, several policy and regulatory measures were introduced to curb gold purchases, imports, and investments.

The government discontinued the Sovereign Gold Bond scheme in 2024-25. In May 2026, it raised the Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on gold imports from 5 percent to 10 percent—and the Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) from 1 percent to 5 percent, making effective import duties 15 percent from 6 percent.

With Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) on gold import, effective duties on gold import are currently as high as 18.4 percent.

With effect from 1 October 2026, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) prohibited advance remittances for gold imports, with limited exemptions. The RBI also recently proposed that gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) could be prohibited from investing in physical gold—and instead be required to hold RBI-issued tradable gold receipts. The RBI has also stopped buying gold for its forex reserves.