'I Took a Loan From an NBFC. They Contacted My Office, And Cost Me My Job'

I never imagined that a loan taken during a family emergency would send my life spiralling so far off course.

In July 2025, I needed money urgently for medical reasons. I wasn’t able to borrow from anyone, and so, I trusted a non-banking financial company (NBFC) and took a payday loan from them. That was the beginning of my downfall—both mentally and financially.

Since then, I have been trapped in a cycle of paying off one loan and taking new ones.