Sovereign Gold Bonds: Why Modi Govt's Risky Bet Was 'Designed' to Fail

Initial lack of investor interest led the government to believe SGBs were not attractive enough.

On 27 July 2017, it introduced measures to sweeten the scheme: individuals and HUFs were allowed to invest up to 4 kg per person, and trusts up to 20 kg. Commissions for agents and banks were also increased.

Still, there was no great enthusiasm for SGBs during the first five years from 2015 to 2020. Only about 31 tonnes gold-equivalent SGBs were subscribed.

A steady demand for SGBs emerged after 2020. Gold prices increased by 38 percent from Rs 35,220 per 10 gram in 2019 to Rs 48,651 in 2020. As it made SGB investments look great, more than 26 tonnes of gold was subscribed to in 2020-21 alone.

Prices remained elevated over the next three years, reaching Rs 65,330 in 2023. Subscriptions rose sharply to Rs 16,037 crore in 2020-21, followed by Rs 12,808 crore and Rs 6,148 crore in the subsequent years.