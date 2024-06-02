Kannur Gold Smuggling Case: How Much Can Smugglers Make With 1 kg of Gold?

While Crew, starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon, continues to top the charts on Netflix, a real-life air hostess has been arrested by Indian intelligence officials for smuggling 1 kg of gold concealed in her rectum.

In the movie, the three desperate flight attendants resort to high-flying gold smuggling out of India to keep their careers afloat. In contrast, in real life, the air hostess was caught smuggling gold from Dubai to Kerala.