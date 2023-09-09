Modi’s Mass Appeal Is Justified but India’s Pride in G20 Presidency Is Misplaced

Less than two months ago, a journalist published a startling and seemingly incredulous report. It compared foreign visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his predecessor, Dr Manmohan Singh, and posed an elementary question: Who has travelled the most, outside India?

Anyone conducting a quick straw poll with this question is likely to discover that almost eight or nine times out of ten, if not a perfect score, the nod will be in favour of Modi.

The reply of most people, that Modi has travelled far more than Singh, would be based on perception. In politics, personal impression or assessment is what matters. But, lo, the reply, it would be said in the dramatic style of Big B in KBC, this is the galat jawab or the "wrong answer.”