G20 Summit in Delhi: Who Is Footing the Bill of This Big, Fat Indian Event?

In March this year, Delhi's Finance Minister Kailash Gehlot had tabled the Budget for the year 2023-24 with a keen eye on the G20 Summit.

Laying special emphasis on turning Delhi into a "saaf, sunder aur aadhunik (clean, beautiful and modern)" city, Gehlot allocated Rs 2,034 crore for upgrading and beautifying Delhi's roads and Rs 3,500 crore for modernising public transport. A loan of Rs 850 crore was also extended to the MCD for clearing the waste from huge landfill sites on the outskirts of New Delhi.

The Delhi government has planned the rejuvenation of 1,400 km of road network, which falls under the PWD, and the work entails "repairing and recarpeting the entire network of roads and footpaths to make them pedestrian friendly, ensuring end-to-end greening of unpaved areas adjoining the roads to initiating regular mechanical sweeping and washing of the entire road network," Gehlot had said in his Budget speech.

The project also encompasses black topping of the road surface to ensure there are no potholes, repairing zebra crossings and brightening lane markings, removing encroachments, and planting of tress along unpaved paths, among other things.

Moreover, the Delhi government allocated Rs 772 crore for building 26 new flyovers and underpasses, while Rs 320 crore have been set aside for double-decker flyovers. Hence, the total budget for roads and bridges amounts to Rs 3,126 crore.

Besides, the Budget mentioned a six-point action plan for cleaning the Yamuna River.