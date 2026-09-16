India Has Learnt to Pay on Phone, Now it Must Learn to Borrow, Save & Invest

The DCII's three pillars do not all point the same way. That gap across the three pillars is the report's central finding.

Access, at 61.24, is the strongest pillar: 94 percent of respondents are aware of at least one digital credit method, and the reported barriers that people face are moderate rather than severe. Adoption, at 57.17, shows that entry into the ecosystem is largely solved with only 11.7 percent of respondents having never heard of digital credit.

But Impact, the pillar that asks whether any of this has actually changed people's financial lives, lags at 49.16. India has built the rails and got households onto them. It has yet to make borrowing, saving, or investing move through the same rails. This should become a routine aspect of financial operations in the same way which paying has already become.