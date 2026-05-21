Fuel Price Hike: The Rs 3.87 that Could Break India's Middle Class

A 10 percent increment might seem satisfactory, in a year when retail inflation is at 8 percent; while a 4 percent raise will be disappointing even though the cost of living might not have risen at all. This is despite the fact that in the first instance one’s purchasing power would have risen by just 2 percent, and in the second by twice as much.

Yet, even though very few of us know the actual inflation level at any point, there are some things that we buy, which make us ‘feel’ that our cost of living has gone up. The most important of these psychological signals is the price of petrol at the local pump. When it rises, we feel worried about our family budgets, even when the direct impact might not be that much.