The EPFO Conundrum: Mushrooming Members, Weakening Fund Growth

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) recently overhauled its rules relating to withdrawal from the Employee Provident Fund (EPF) Scheme, which it operates for the organised commercial sector establishments (at least 20 employees/workers in both private and public sectors). Although it liberalised withdrawals, the changes generated a storm. The government/EPFO had to provide elaborate explanations.

The new stipulation, which generated utmost disquiet, is the requirement that the employees will not be able to touch at least 25 percent of the contributions in their account. This condition has been imposed as the government/EPFO is worried about the fact that 50 percent of EPF members have less than Rs 20,000 balance at the time of retirement (75 percent members, less than Rs 50,000), which does not practically amount to anything as post-retirement pension security.

The situation is worse in the case of the Employee Pension Scheme (EPS), the second scheme EPFO operates.