How a Free 'Upgrade' Can Hijack Your Calls, Savings Before You Know It

Who doesn't love a good deal? Tempting offers, discounts, and free upgrades always catch our attention. However, before you click 'yes' or give your approval, we advise exercising caution. Scammers have devised another tactic to target their next victims by silently enabling call forwarding on the victims' devices. Once they have convinced you of the legitimacy of the deal, a simple code is all it takes for them to access your bank accounts and personal information. What else? They could impersonate you to deceive your contacts and other unsuspecting individuals.

We decode the call forwarding scam and help you stay ahead of the fraudsters’ game.