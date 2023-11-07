Why is There a Political Slugfest Over Extension of Free Ration Scheme?

Reminding Modi that the NFSA was passed by Parliament in 2013 during the UPA government, the Congress leader pointed out that the "PMGKAY is nothing but the NFSA that already covered 80 crore Indians".

“The Prime Minister has announced that the PMGKAY will be extended by another five years. It bears to recall that as Gujarat CM, he had consistently opposed the NFSA passed by Parliament in September 2013,” he wrote.

Another Opposition party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), also wrote to the Election Commission, questioning the timing of the announcement.

“The timing and stage of the announcement – at a BJP poll rally – clearly shows that it is an attempt by the party in power to influence the electorate ahead of the elections and to defeat the idea of a level-playing field,” the party said. Five states, including Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, are slated for state Assembly elections – the results of which will be declared on 3 December, Sunday.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday, 6 November took a swipe at Modi's announcement, saying this was needed even after "10 years of Achche Din".