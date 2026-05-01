As Trump, Tehran Choke the World Via Hormuz, Time for India and BRICS to Step Up

Trump, by himself, is also the problem. Nobody knows what he really wants, as his statements are constantly changing. On 1 March, he declared on Truth Social that Iran would be “hit so hard they won’t recognise what’s left of their sand.”

On 3 March, he said that “honestly, a little bombing never hurt anybody.” Then, on 7 March, he announced that “the only thing Iran understands is strength, and we have the biggest, most beautiful bombs, believe me.”

By mid-March, he had oscillated between threatening to destroy an entire civilisation and praising the Iranian drones by saying they were “very good too and fast and deadly". When asked by a reporter on 20 March whether the US was at war, he replied, "It depends what your definition of war is. Also, I never said war. I said kinetic peace. Great phrase. Someone give me credit."

Early April 2026 occupied the US President in the rescue operations of the downed American pilot and weapon systems officer, which was then followed by the declaration of a two-week ceasefire.

The rare art of constantly changing statements within minutes has left everyone confused. Yet there is another dimension, and that is with regard to rhetoric and oratory skills being witnessed. They lack sophistication, the words are offensive and the tone is belligerent.