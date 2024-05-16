In Odisha, Modi and the BJP are Out to Get Naveen Patnaik. Can He Hold Them Off?

An election campaign has never been so intense and interesting in Odisha in the last 24 years. From all angles, it looks like a do-or-die battle for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). Both parties are expending all their might and resources as the BJD tries for a sixth straight term and the BJP for the first time on its own, i.e., independent of an alliance with the BJD.

In their no-holds-barred campaign, neither side is letting go of any opportunity to attack the other, a phenomenon witnessed never before in the state.