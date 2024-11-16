In Electing Trump Again, the American Public Has Cast a Mirror Upon Itself

One way to understand this choice is by looking at the rise of populism in the United States. Populism thrives when people feel alienated from the political elite, convinced that they are not being heard or served by those in power.

“It’s like a lot of Americans have just gotten used to all the accusations and scandals surrounding politicians. I mean, we’re so used to seeing leaders caught up in ethical messes - and most of the time nothing ever happens to them. So, people kind of stop caring because it feels like there’s no real accountability anymore,” said an elderly black man, a lifelong Democrat sitting next to me watching a tennis match at the US Open in New York in September 2024.

“I just might vote for Trump this time.”