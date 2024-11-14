Truth Election Commission: That’s How Trump Could Have Lost

Once these poison darts were fired on social media, a band of Trump-fluencers took over. Tim Pool (over 1.5 million followers on YouTube), Dave Rubin (another 1.8 million on YouTube) … and the Colossus himself, Elon Musk (over 200 million followers on his own platform, X). They would tweet, post, repost, retweet, push, shove, yank, and do whatever, to make these untruths go viral. If civilisation ever needed validation of the old, pre-digital age proverb - just repeat a lie a thousand times, and it shall become the truth - this was it.

So, you see how the modus operandi is frighteningly simple. Just put out a lie, crank your infrastructure of verbal terror and put that lie in an unending loop of reiteration and validation. Before you can say, Donald Trump, you would have created the perfect post-truth world.