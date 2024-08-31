IC 814: How the 1999 'Kandahar Hijack' Exposed India's Weaknesses

To say that India was caught by surprise at the hijack would be an understatement. For a while, confusion reigned as the fast-moving event unfolded and this resulted in many missteps. There was supposed to be a contingency plan to deal with the situation, as well as two committees, the Crisis Management Group (CMG) headed by the Cabinet Secretary and the Central Committee headed by the DG of Civil Aviation, but they were unable to cope with the fast-moving developments.

The aircraft landed in Amritsar at 7 pm or so, and the hijackers insisted that the pilot move it around to prevent any assault by Indian commandos. New Delhi ordered that the Amritsar authorities delay refuelling to till an NSG commando team reached there. The CMG ordered that the aircraft be blocked from taking off, but no clear instructions were given as to how this could be done.

It was around this time that the hijackers knifed three passengers, among them Rupin Katyal, who was seriously injured and later died. Eventually, the hijackers threatened to kill Captain Devi Sharan and he was forced to take off from Amritsar.