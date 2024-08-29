IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack Review: Flawless Cast Leads Gripping Hijack Thriller

Varma’s character is also the best written in the series – the writing and performance both challenge the notions of heroism we’re accustomed to viewing. He does not have the affinity to reckless violence that Bollywood heroes do and neither does he view himself as a messiah. He is simply a man trained to keep calm in a crisis whose training is being stretched to the limit till all he has left is his empathy and will to live.

As the flight goes from city to city across countries in a week-long hijacking, the hijackers become increasingly agitated and the passengers’ bravado gives way to exhaustion and grief. Most people in the show are kept in the dark with information rarely trickling down, only adding to their alarm and desperation. Beside the show’s technical prowess, it’s the cast that holds the show together.