IC-814 Hijacker Mistry Zahoor Ibrahim Shot Dead in Karachi: Report

Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist Mistry Zahoor Ibrahim, one of the hijackers of the IC-814 Indian Airlines flight from Kathmandu to Delhi in 1999, was shot dead in Pakistan's Karachi, government sources were quoted as saying by NDTV.
Ibrahim was reportedly living under a false identity "Zahid Akhund" for many years and was shot twice in the head by unidentified gunmen at point-blank range in Karachi's Akhtar Colony on 1 March.
Ibrahim was the owner of Crescent Furniture located inside Akhtar Colony.
As per reports, JeM’s operational chief and brother of the terrorist organisation's founder Masood Azhar, Rauf Asghar had joined the funeral procession in Karachi, NDTV reported.
The IC-814 aircraft of Indian Airlines, with 179 passengers and 11 crew members on board, had been hijacked by five terrorists from Nepal on 24 December 1999.
The plane went through Amritsar, Lahore and Dubai before stopping at Afghanistan’s Kandahar which was then under the Taliban's control.
Ibrahim was reportedly the one who had stabbed and killed Katyal.
